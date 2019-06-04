FAIRBORN — Jacqueline S. "Jackie" Conant, age 55 passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Kissimmee, FL., surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in July of 1963 in Hicksville, OH and raised in Fairborn where she lived much of her life before moving to Florida.

Jackie married her husband of 35 years, Michael Conant and became a homemaker dedicated to mothering her beloved family. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters, Amanda Conant (fiancé; Senn Zellers) and Christina Sellers (husband Brian); grandchildren, Jackson, Sierra, Ashley, and Katie; sister: Karen Winert (husband Bill); many beloved friends, nieces and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Rowland, and sister, Maria Fugate, brother, Robert Rowland.

Jackie's legacy will continue to be celebrated for her sweet, generous and fun-loving spirit who delighted in playing BINGO, working in her garden and listening to country music.

Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Morris Sons Funeral Home 104 W. Main Street, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Following the visitation, food and fellowship at Bath Township Hall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morris-sons.com.