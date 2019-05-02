XENIA — James A. Thomas, 98, of Alpha, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. He was born December 20, 1920, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Marshall and Phyllis Bailey Thomas. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Xenia, and retired from WPAFB. He was a member of VFW # 8312, Beavercreek, and the Knights of Pythias, Springfield, and was a former volunteer with the Beavercreek Township Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Harriet Faye (Brill) Thomas, on August 28, 2011, a grandson, Brandon Bark, a sister, Phyllis Greathouse, and by two brothers, Kenneth Thomas and Fred Thomas. He is survived by his children: James Douglas (Linda) Thomas of Xenia; Mark (Geri) Thomas of Jamestown; Tommy (Carla) Thomas of Jamestown; and Robin (Don) Bark of Louisville; five grandchildren: Tricia (Kent) Williams, Tommie (Jon) Trent, Gerimy Thomas, and Jamieson (Kasey) Thomas, and Derrick Bark; five great-grandchildren: Jordan Reed, Jonathan Trent, John Thomas, Wyatt Thomas, and Lane Thomas; two sister-in-laws: Janet Segraves of AZ and Violetta Thomas, Xenia, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held 10am, Tuesday, May 7, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Jennifer Oldstone-Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 63 E. Church St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.