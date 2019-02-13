Obituary Print James Ahlstrom | Visit Guest Book

FAIRBORN — USAF Major (Ret.) James D. "Jim" Ahlstrom passed away Monday February 11, 2019, after a year of battling pancreatic cancer. He was born in McCloud, CA, on May 27, 1942 to the late Cecil F. and Hannah F. (Churchill) Ahlstrom. Jim served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1986; and followed with employment in civil service as an aeronautical engineer, retiring after 50 years of combined federal service. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fairborn. Jim loved to read, basketball, mountain hiking, and singing in the church choir. He was a very supportive dad and enjoyed watching his children play sports. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Fred and Frank Ahlstrom. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katherine; five children, Kirsten Ahlstrom, Helena (Doug) Jole, Peter Fred (Karen) Ahlstrom, Elizabeth "Betsey" Ahlstrom and Barbara (Kyle) Mills; nine grandchildren; and four nephews, Mark Ahlstrom, Mike (Janet) Ahlstrom, Doug Ahlstrom, Mike Ahlstrom. A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3080 Terry Dr. Fairborn, Bishop Kevin Ball officiating. Family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 P.M. until the time of service. Jim will be remembered for his kind heart and willingness to lend a hand. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com.

