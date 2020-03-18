XENIA — James D. "Jim Jimmy" Conley, 46, of Xenia, passed away unexpectantly on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida where he lived for more than 20 years. Jim was born in Xenia, OH on January 4, 1974 the son of James F. Conley (deceased) and Debbie Farthing (Murrell). He is the grandson of Earl and Ellen Murrell and James and Viola Conley. He is survived by his sons Ryan Knox and James Conley, grandchildren Rylan, Lilah, Alondra, and Adrien. Brothers and sisters Richard Miller, Mary Cassell Charlie, William, Johnny (Benjamin James deceased) Maria Conley (deceased) aunt's Carman Murrell and Carol Hurt (deceased). He had a lot of special friends Dusty and Jessica McAlister, who reside in Florida.

Jimmy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim loved to fish and watch NASCAR. At Jim's wishes there will be no services and will be cremated.