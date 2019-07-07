FAIRBORN — USN OSC (Ret.) James D. Shope, age 83 of Fairborn passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019. He was born August 5, 1935 in Xenia, Ohio, the son of the late Howard and Sarah (Beckman) Shope. James served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam as an Instructional Programmer, retiring after 22 years of service. Following his military service he was employed with Elder Beerman, as a teacher at Roth High School, Compunet, and with the State of Ohio. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Alice, William, Perry, Howard, Steven, Lamar, and Velma. James is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; three children, Timothy Shope (Donna Hembree), James Anthony (Lori) Shope, Mary Teresa (Craig) Lamarche; three grandsons, Dylan, Drake, Skyler; sister, Caroline; and a brother, Duane (Linda) Shope. A funeral service will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until the time of service. Burial with military honors will follow at Clifton-Union Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.