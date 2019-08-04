James Dudley Zachritz

  • "My Condolences to the Family - enjoyed the Duplicate bridge..."
    - June DeBernardi
CENTERVILLE — James Dudley Zachritz, age 86, of Centerville passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at St Leonard's. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret Zachritz. Survivors include his wife Arlene G. Zachritz; his children Robert (Rebecca) Zachritz, Susan Ann Kelleher (William L. (Tuck) Kelleher III); a brother, Gary D. (Laurie Miholer) Zachritz and grandchildren Jennifer Ann Kelleher, Timothy James Kelleher, Matthew Robert Kelleher, Abigail Joy Zachritz, and Jonathan David Zachritz. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, was an attorney for over 45 years spending much of his career in the city of Xenia where he was a member of the Kiwanis. Jim was a member of Christ United Methodist Church for over 50 years, president of the Centerville Historical Society and past president of the Centerville Kiwanis . Memorial Service 3pm Sunday August 4, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church 3440 Shroyer Rd. Kettering, Ohio 45429. Pastor Brian Law officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church or the World Vision P.O. Box 9716 Federal Way, WA 98063-9716. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
