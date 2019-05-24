James E. Delecce

Service Information
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH
45324
(937)-879-0800
Obituary
FAIRBORN — James E. Delecce, age 59 of Fairborn passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home. He was born October 8, 1959 in Camden, New Jersey, the son of the late Berteena Settimio. James was employed as a carpenter for many years. In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by his sister, Derylinn Shank. James is survived by his 2 sons, James and Bryan Delecce; nephew, Daniel Shank; grandchildren, Ava Monroe and Kyler Sebastian Delecce; and his longtime girlfriend, Barbara Woodford; as well as other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 West Second Street, Xenia. Online condolences may be sent to the family at ww.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 24 to May 25, 2019
