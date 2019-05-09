XENIA — James F. Conley, son of James and Viola (Graham) Conley passed suddenly on May 5th, 2019. He served in Korea and was honorably discharged. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Viola Conley, brother Gary W. Conley, daughter Maria Conley and son Benjamin James. He is being cremated and no services will be held. He leaves behind a son James Conley of Florida, two daughters Mary Conley-Cassell, Charlie Conley and sons William and Johnny Conley, of Port William, Ohio. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His brother and sisters are Jeffrey (Deborah) Conley of Reesville, Ohio, sisters Sally (Don) Greenwood of Washington court house, Ohio, Vicky (Kevin) Bogan of Reesville, Ohio, Tresha (Greg) Brown of Beebe, Arkansas and Debbie Conley (Greg DeHart) of Troy, Ohio. Also many nieces and nephews. As well as special friend Cheryl Isaacs Smith.