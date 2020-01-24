XENIA — James Harvey Evans, age 78, affectionately known as "Jimmie' or "Grandpa," of Xenia, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born September 9, 1941 in Blue Creek, Ohio, the son of Harrison and Edna Evans. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Kay (Campbell) Evans in July 1961. Together they built a beautiful life and family that he loved with all his heart.

In addition to his parents, Jimmie is preceded in death by his son: Patrick Kent Evans; and his grandson: Justin Andrew Knox.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Elizabeth "Kay" Evans; his sister: Joan Evans; children: Michelle Knox; James and Carolyn Evans; grandchildren: Brandon (Caitlin), Jill, Alison, Kaleb, and Katelyn; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Jimmie will forever be in our hearts and will be greatly missed.

Jimmie graduated from Northwest High School in 1960. He retired from Dayton Press after over 20 years of service. He then went on to work an additional 25 years with the SuperValu Warehouse. Jimmie loved all sports, he especially enjoyed the sporting events that his grandchildren were participating.

Services to celebrate his life will be held 5 PM Tuesday, January 28th at Xenia Grace Chapel, 100 Grace Dr. with Pastor Dan Jordan officiating. The family will accept friends 3 PM Tuesday until the time of service at the church. Additional visitation will take place12 Noon - 1 PM Wednesday at Hills Chapel with Pastor Jonathan King officiating at 1 PM, with burial immediately following in Koenig Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Jimmie. (Local services in the care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH.)