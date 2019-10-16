FAIRBORN — James J. Trame was born February 3, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio. He passed away at Temple Hospital in Philadelphia, PA., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the age of 80 after a valiant struggle to achieve a lung transplant. Unfortunately, a donor lung didn't come soon enough. I have lost the love of my life and my hero. Jim went to St. Anthony Elementary School, was a 1957 graduate of Chaminade High School in Dayton, and attended the University of Dayton in Mechanical Engineering. Jim was employed as a Lab Technician at Chrysler Corporation in Dayton; Service Manager at Williams & Co.; Sales Engineer for Alco Controls out of St. Louis, Mo., with his territory in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia; and Mechanical Engineer at Rieck Mechanical. In 1979 he started his own business as Trame Mechanical, Inc., an HVAC Mechanical Contractor, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed many activities with family and friends, such as bicycling long distances, skiing, snowmobiling, camping, dancing, traveling within and outside of the country. He was a Scoutmaster for Troop 17 in Enon, while his 4 sons were active there and helped them all achieve Eagle awards. He enjoyed the camaraderie of playing golf with family, friends and men's leagues in Florida and Tennessee. He enjoyed working with tools and working outside in the yard. Jim was a member of Mary Help of Christians Church in Fairborn, Ohio, St. Francis of Assisi in Fairfield Glade, TN and Our Lady of the Angels in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Clarence Trame and Donald (Gretchen) Trame. He is survived by Jane Trame, his spouse of 58 years, four sons and daughters-in-law: Joseph & Terri of Beavercreek, Thomas & Ana, of Bellbrook, Steven & Leigh Ann of Charlotte, N.C. and John & Michelle of Rochester Hills, MI., a daughter and son-in-law, Karen & Doug Posey of Centerville; 10 grandchildren: Tyler Trame, Dalton Trame, Taylor Trame, Jared Posey, Carter Posey, Tristen Trame, Myah Trame, Nathan Trame, Mallory Trame and Alex Trame, 2 brothers, Ben( Ruth) Trame, Robert (Marie) Trame; and 2 sister, Marilyn Good, Barbara Bradford; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Trame. Family was most important in life to Jim. A visitation will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, Father Tim Fahey Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James Trame's memory to: Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 or online at www.Giftof LifeFamilyHouse.org.