JAMESTOWN — James Knisley, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Monday October 07, 2019 at Jamestown Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown, Ohio. He was born in Greene County, Ohio on March 18, 1929, to H. Wayne and Georgia (Chaffin) Knisley.

James is survived by his wife, Janet Knisley; children: Cindy Waddell (Steve), Ed Hannah (Margie), Darrell Hannah, Vicki Massie, Mike Hannah (Dianne), Patricia Bennett; grandchildren: Jenifer Sword-Swisher (Jody), Jameson Waddell (Brooke) , Wendy Hannah, Ryan Hannah, Michael Hannah (Crystal), Jill Forsythe, Allen Massie (Samantha), Victor Massie (Ashley), Drake Massie (Danielle), Douglas Miller (Heather), Bradley Bennett (Makalynn); numerous great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, H. Wayne and Georgia Knisley; daughter: Terry Sword grandchildren: Eddie Lucas Hannah, Christopher Hannah, Beverly Sword; sisters: Ruth Cavender-Shaefer and Mary Esther Caraway.

Visitation will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. -8:00 P.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Ohio. Following the burial, the family would like to invite their friends to the Jamestown Friend's Church for a luncheon.

Condolences to James's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com