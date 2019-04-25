XENIA — James L. Carter, 89, of Xenia, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton. James was born in Tippah County, Mississippi on December 5, 1929 to the late Joel Wesley Carter and Ida Belle Cook Carter. He was a long time furniture upholsterer, owning his own shop for several years. James was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran as well as a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, receiving two Bronze Star Medals for Valor. He was a long time member of Xenia Lodge # 49 F & A.M.

In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, James is survived by two sons, Randall Wesley (Merry) Carter of Chandler, Arizona, Richard Alan Carter of Camden, Ohio; one sister, Irene Murry of New Albany, Mississippi. He was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. James also leaves behind several extended family members.

Funeral Services will be 12:30PM, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385 with Rev. Andy Spencer officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 AM until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be conducted at 9:30AM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. of Xenia.