FAIRBORN — James M. "Mitchel" Whitt, age 67 of Fairborn passed away August 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born October 25, 1951 in Dayton, the son of the late Bernard and Margorie (Adkins) Whitt. Mitchel enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and tinkering. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Brigman, Bonnie Whitt; two brothers, Charles Whitt and Garry Whitt. Mitchel is survived by his wife, Alice; son, Gerrad (Amy) Whitt; daughter, Jessica (Norman) Rouch; nine grandchildren, Gage, Brandon, Courtney, Jacob, Ashton, Austin, Emilee, Lyndsey, Kayla; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Pauline (Kenny) Johnson, Angie (Michael) Lowrie, Brenda Haywood; best friends, Ernie Childers, Russ Shonkwiler; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., Pastor Ed Bowling and Ryan Hurley officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.