1/
James R. (Jim) Hackett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FT. MYERS, Fla. — James R. Hackett (Jim), 77, of Ft. Myers, FL passed away at his home after a short illness on June 27, 2020. He was born April 21, 1943 in Greene Co., the son of James and Mildred Hackett. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Myrna Crawford Hackett; daughter, Marcy; son, Jamey (Cathy); grandchildren, Derrick Hackett (Nicole), Rebekah Burke, Brandon Finch and great-grandson, Harrison James Hackett. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred Osborne (Tut), brother-in-law, Milton Collins (Cha Chi), sister-in-law, Drucy Martinovich (Greg), many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Pat Mangan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved