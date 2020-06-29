FAIRBORN — James T. "Jim" Zink, age 87 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020. He was born October 17, 1932 in Beavercreek Twp., the son of the late Otto and Margaret (Wolfe) Zink. Jim served his country in the US Army and was a graduate of the University of Dayton and Xavier University. He was employed as a teacher with Kettering City Schools, where he was also very active in their sports programs serving as athletic director and coach for the Fairmont softball state champions and boys basketball coach. Jim was an inductee of the Beavercreek Athletics Hall of Fame and the Dayton Softball Association Hall of Fame. He was a longtime member of Mary, Help of Christians Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Doug; six siblings, Andy Zink, Otto Zink, Jr., Helen Bausman, Margaret Greene, Marianne Dieterle, and Carrie May Domino. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley; daughter, Debbie (Tom) Massie; three grandchildren, Troy Massie, Jillian Massie, Brittany Zink; light of his life, great granddaughter Adyson Butcher; daughter-in-law, Kathy Brink; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Father Thomas Nevels Celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at the Byron Cemetery. The family requests a facemask be worn if planning to attend any of the above services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice -or- Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.