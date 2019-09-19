XENIA — James "Jimmy" Thatcher Markel, age 44, of Xenia, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. A native of Xenia, James was born January 22, 1975 to the late Roscoe Markel, Jr. & Polly Tobias Markel. James was a former employee with Davis Meat Market in Waynesville.

Survivors include his wife, Billie Jean Markel; a son, Alex Spivey; his mother, Polly Markel; brothers, Roscoe H. Markel, III, Charles Markel, and Rodney Trenner.

Memorial services will be held 5:00 PM Saturday 21, 2019 at the Xenia Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 1000 Jasper Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visitation will be held from 4:30 PM until the time of service. McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385 is serving the family.