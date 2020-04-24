GERMANTOWN — James "Jim" V. Flaugher, 67, died Tuesday April 21, 2020 suddenly at home. He was born in Dayton, OH on January 6, 1953 to the late Virgil Flaugher and Catherine Berry Flaugher Rardin, and raised on a farm in Xenia, OH. Mr. Flaugher owned and operated Jim's Body Works in Cedarsville, OH until he moved to Kentucky in 1990. He was a farmer and talented welder. He is survived by his wife Connie Monahon Flaugher, whom he married October 27, 1990, and their son Cody Flaugher of Germantown. Mr. Flaugher is also survived by his brother William (Jenny) Flaugher of Xenia, OH. He is also survived by Daron Fugate of Degraff, OH, whom he helped raise and guide throughout the years, and he was very proud of him. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father Roy Rardin, an infant sister Patricia Flaugher and his sister Nancy Flaugher Stover. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to Maple Grove Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com