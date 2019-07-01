SPRINGFIELD — SSG (USA, Retired) James W. "Jim" Hurtt age 69 of Springfield passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Dayton Veterans Administration Medical Center. Jim was born the son of SGM (USA, Retired) James L. & Beverly G. (Luxford) Hurtt on February 12, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio. Jim is preceded in death by his mother; sisters Pamela K. Hurtt, and SSG (USA) Linda S. (Hurtt) Freeman. He is survived by his father; brothers COL (USA, Retired) Randy A. (Lee Ann) Hurtt of South Carolina, Kevin E. Hurtt of Donnelsville, and STS1/SS (USN, Retired) Keith D. (Doris) Hurtt of Enon; numerous nieces & nephews; best friend Diane B. Goerky of North Carolina. Jim was a member of the United States Army, proudly serving in Vietnam and Thailand for three years. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family & was a huge fan of the University of Kentucky basketball team, and the National Hot Rod Association. Friends may call on July 2, 2019 at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, Ohio at 11AM where a funeral service will begin at noon with Rev. Steve Stiglich Officiating. Interment with honors will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com.