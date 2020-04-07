FAIRBORN — James W. "Jim" Medley, age 68 of Fairborn, passed away Monday March 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 9, 1951 in Dayton, the son of the late Homer and Vesta (Pratt) Medley. Jim was employed in the banking industry for his career, retiring from Society Bank if Fairborn. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Smith; five siblings, Delores E. Medley, Audrey Carol Pitman, Violet Sue Carrol, Donald R. Medley, and Bertie Click. Survivors include a son Adam Medley; three sisters, Judy D. Caskey, Ethel "E.J." Griffith, Sherry L. (Nicholas) Findinger; three brothers, Howard K. (Barbara) Medley, Elmer R. (Karen) Medley, Charles Frank (Linda) Medley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. Due to ongoing concerns for public health and safety, a memorial gathering and service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.