XENIA — Jami Sears, 45, of Jamestown, wife of Jess Sears, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Jami was born on June 4, 1973 in Xenia to Steven Daugherty and the late Teresa K. Grooms Daugherty. Jami was a pre-school aide with the Clark County Educational Service Center and the Greeneview High School Tennis Coach. Jami's children were her entire world. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter and friend to all who knew her. Jami enjoyed collecting, selling and shopping for antiques. She had a talent for crafting all types of jewelry and primitives to share with all who knew and loved her. She traveled often going to different antique shows and flea markets, showcasing her talents and love of jewelry making. Jami also enjoyed hosting a Christmas Bazaar every year to show and sell her crafts.

In addition to her loving husband, Jess, Jami is survived by her children, Zane Sears and Zoe Sears; her father, Steven Daugherty; her maternal grandmother, Francis Grooms; her uncle, David Grooms; her aunt, Rhonda Zahra; her cousins, Josh Bingamon and Chelsi (Ryan) Haines. Jami also leaves behind several extended family members and a host of friends. In addition to her mother, Jami was preceded in death by her aunt, Kathi Bingamon; her paternal grandparents, Virgil Daugherty and Gladys Wheeler: her maternal grandfather, Rodney Grooms.

A Celebration of Life for Jami will be held from 3:00PM-5:00PM, on Friday, April 5, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385. A meal and time for fellowship will be held after Jami's Celebration of Life at Greeneview Middle School, 4990 Cottonville Road, Jamestown, Ohio 45335.

Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385.