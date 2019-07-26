Jamie Lee Long

Service Information
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Valley Cemetery
Obituary
XENIA — Jamie Lee Long, age 31 of Xenia, passed away after a long illness on Monday, July 22, 2019. He is survived by his father John Long, son Jaxson, brothers Jeremy Long, Jeremy Landrum and Jason Landrum, and other relatives and friends. Jamie had worked as a welder for Tyson Foods for 5 years. He had competed in BMX racing, loved motorcycles, and was an avid collector of anything that interested him. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Spring Valley Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from July 26 to July 27, 2019
