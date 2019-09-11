FAIRBORN — Jane Ann (Lloyd) Arnold, age 79 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 13, 1940 in Grandville, NY, the daughter of the late Ellis and Elizabeth (Griffith) Lloyd. Jane was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fairborn; and she was employed at Wright-Patterson AFB, Elder-Beerman in Fairborn, and she retired from the Fairborn Daily Herald. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an aunt, Ester Griffith. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William "Bill" Arnold; a son, Captain Matthew Ellis Arnold, U.S. Navy and wife Melissa who are stationed in San Diego; five grandchildren, Emily, Margaret, Maura, Christopher, Mackenzie; a brother, William (Joan) Lloyd of Columbus, OH; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A memorial service was held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1130 Highview Drive, Fairborn, Rev. Karen Cassedy officiated. The family received friends from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church -or- Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.