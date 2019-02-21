XENIA — Jane W. Geyer, 96, passed away Tuesday February 20, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio. Jane was born September 19, 1922 in Greene County, Ohio the daughter of the late Frederick and Una (Cory) Williamson. Along with her parents Jane is preceded in death by her husband: George "Bud" Geyer; and her siblings: John Williamson, Marie Dobbins, Frances Lyman and Clarence Williamson. Jane was a member of the Memorial United Presbyterian Church. Jane and her husband George owned and operated Geyer Restaurant until 1962, then Jane worked in the Department of Treasurer of Greene County. Jane was a polite and quiet lady and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Woodland Cemetery Xenia, Ohio. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.