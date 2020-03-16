XENIA — Janet E. Willett, 96, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Greenewood Manor. She was born February 26, 1924, in Greene County, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence A. and Mary Faul Riley. She was a member of Oldtown United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children and spouses, Larry Willett (Jolie Balikov Willett), Calabasas, CA, Patricia Renee (Melvin) Wilhelm, LaGrange, KY, Kenneth E. Willett, Jr. (Aleta), Xenia, and Sherie Beth (William) Linebaugh, Xenia, 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth E. Willett, on June 29, 2005, by a daughter, Dianne Willett, a son, Richard Keith Willett, a sister, Jean McCoy, and by two brothers, Dave Riley and Bob Riley. Janet will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. There will be no visitation in recognition of the current national health emergency. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oldtown United Methodist Church, 1639 US Route 68 N., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.