YELLOW SPRINGS — Janet G. Rue, age 80 of Yellow Springs, passed away Saturday February 8, 2020. She was born July 12, 1939 in Kentucky, the daughter of the late Marion (Jack) and Hazel (Cooper) Wallace. Janet enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rue; daughter, Beverly; grandson, Joshua Hughes; three brothers, Donald, Walter, and Larry Wallace; uncle, Chuck Wallace; aunt, Lorena (Renie) Wallace and long-time friend, Lois Lovell. Janet is survived by three children, Vicki (Gary) Hughes, Kenneth Rue, Constance Harris; seven grandchildren, Shanna Hughes, Melynda (Nicholas) Coons, Heather Rue (Rocco LiBrandi), Alexander Rue, Bobby Harris (Marcus Davidson), Keith Harris (Amanda Jones), Tyler Koon (Taniesha Palmer); six great-grandchildren, Sophia Harris, Caitlin Frost, Cameran Hughes, Liberty Hughes, Joslyn Hughes, Samuel Coons; uncle, Harry Wallace; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Eric Meade officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.