WILMINGTON — Janet M. Hurley, 92, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Ohio Living Cape May. She was born November 7, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of John and Josephine Hesseman Naas. She served as a 4-H advisor for over 10 years and was a lifelong seamstress. She is survived by her children, Carla Hurley and Jeannie Walker, Wilmington, Gary Hurley, New Lebanon, and John (Pam) Hurley, Xenia, grandchildren, Tracy (Tina) Hurley, Jennifer (Albert) Dennis, and Matthew (Laurie) Walker, several great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy D. Hurley, on December 29, 2005, a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Hurley, and by two brothers. Services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, September 4, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Mark Brooks officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am Wednesday, until service time. Burial will be in New Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.