FAIRBORN — Janet Martin Kendig (Daniel), age 83 of Fairborn, entered the next life on February 7, 2020. Born in November of 1936 as the daughter of Estill and Ethel Daniel (Martin), Janet was raised in Paintsville, Kentucky. Janet met Donald Kendig, son of Lloyd and Emma Kendig (Lang), as a senior in high school at a local diner and hangout spot. Janet was always impressed by Donald's three-speed 1951 Chevrolet with zebra patterned seat colors and enjoyed going to the race tracks. Janet and Donald were married on July 1, 1955 and had a son, Kerry Martin Kendig, on January 18, 1960. Janet worked at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a secretary until Kerry was born, when Janet became a stay-at-home mother to raise her son. Janet was passionate about a number of hobbies, but two of Janet's most loved pastimes included researching her family's genealogy and traveling across the country with Donald in their Airstream. Janet enjoyed learning about her ancestry and spent many hours combing through records, files, pictures, and articles pertaining to this research. Janet was detailed, intelligent, and persistent throughout her research, and the fruit of Janet's efforts is a basement full of detailed scrapbooks and genealogy charts carefully documenting her ancestry. Janet was proud of her scrapbooks and enjoyed presenting the information she had researched. Janet and Donald's shared enjoyment of travel took them many, many miles throughout all of the contiguous states. Growing up, Rachel often told her friends that her grandparents had towed the Airstream through "all of the states except Hawaii and Alaska." Janet enjoyed being involved in the Airstream Club, holding various positions throughout her time in the club such as secretary and president, and traveling for rallies and meetings across the country. In addition, Donald and Janet often traveled in the winter to their home in Florida together. The Airstream became a staple of Janet's life, and traveling the roads was as natural as breathing to Janet. Janet was thrilled that Rachel had inherited a bit of her love to travel and enjoyed hearing about Rachel's latest adventures, as well as reminiscing about the adventures she had. Janet was a passionate and hard-working wife, mother, daughter, and friend. Having battled leukemia since Rachel was about a year old, and simply because of her strong will and courageous personality, Janet was often described by her friends and family as one of the strongest women they had ever met. Janet knew how to make others laugh and was great company to those around her. Janet is survived by her husband, Donald Kendig; granddaughter, Rachel Kendig; brother-in-law Marion Kendig; and other extended family and friends. She joins in death her parents, Estill and Ethel Daniel (Lang); father- and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Emma Kendig (Lang); and her son, Kerry Kendig; among others. The family will receive friends and family 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 W Main St, Fairborn. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to or the . Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at https://www.morris-sons.com.

