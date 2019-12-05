XENIA — Janice Alberta Duke Prince, age 83 of Xenia, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at . She was born in Springfield, Ohio on November 4, 1936 the daughter of James & Goldie (McCabe) Duke.

She is survived by her sons Odell (Becky) Prince III, Michael (Brenda) Prince Sr. and Lance (Kim) Prince; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years Odell Prince Jr. in 2009, a brother Jimmy and a sister Jackie.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janice's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.