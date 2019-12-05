Janice Alberta Duke Prince

Service Information
Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH
45371
(937)-667-5554
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Tipp City, OH
Obituary
XENIA — Janice Alberta Duke Prince, age 83 of Xenia, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at . She was born in Springfield, Ohio on November 4, 1936 the daughter of James & Goldie (McCabe) Duke.

She is survived by her sons Odell (Becky) Prince III, Michael (Brenda) Prince Sr. and Lance (Kim) Prince; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years Odell Prince Jr. in 2009, a brother Jimmy and a sister Jackie.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janice's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
