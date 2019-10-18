XENIA — Jarred Paul Hixson, age 16, of Xenia, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 16, 2019 as a result of a car accident. He was born November 30, 2002 in Xenia, Ohio the son of Shellie Brown and William Hixson.

Jarred was a student at the Greene County Career Center, where he was studying welding. He enjoyed fishing and riding ATVs with his brothers, and playing video games. He was very athletic and had been a former wrestler and football player. He had a big silly personality and the ability to make everyone laugh. He will be remembered for always wearing a big smile and being an attentive son and brother.

Jarred is survived by his mother: Shellie Brown, his father: William Hixson; siblings: Justin Hixson; Coty Hixson; Dillon Hixson; Joshua Chapple Jr.; Collin Chapple; Caloupe Williams and KC McKeever; grandparents: Ki Kim, Paul Brown (Denise Williams) Cindy & Greg Hatfield; and Leah Harner; great grandparents: Paul Brown, Sr. and Carol and Floyd Hatfield; step father: Joshua Chapple, Sr.; aunts and uncles: Crystal & Eliseo Pereyra; Robert & Keri Hixson; Jessica & Terry Hixson; Brittanie Hatfield; Maygon Adkins; Sam & Rachel Adkins; Chris Chapple and Melissa Chapple; a niece: Aaliyah Hixson; as well as numerous cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral service will be held 1 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 W. Second St., Xenia, with Pastor Josh Bevan officiating. Visitation will be held 11 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.