XENIA — Jay W. Heinz, age 84, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Trinity Community in Beavercreek. He was born at home on March 2, 1935 in Greene County, Ohio the son of G. Kenneth and Velma (Shanks) Heinz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister: Barbara Hudson; a granddaughter: Jody Sanders and a great grandson: Levi Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Donna J. Lieurance Heinz, whom he married November 8, 1969; his children: Vicki Hilderbrand of Xenia; Cindy (David) Fisher of Xenia; Debra (R.B.) Jones of Waynesville and Chris (Susan) Heinz of Xenia; step children: James Dennis (Monica) Sanders of MO; Deneese J. (Rod) Hilderbrandt of Waynesville, OH; Jesse (Joyce) Sanders of Xenia; and Joe (Kim) Sanders of Hillsboro; 19 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Jay proudly served his country in the US Navy, being stationed in San Diego, CA. He retired after 31 years of service as a maintenance welder from the Chrysler Corp. He was a member of the First Church of Christ. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, and had visited all 50 states. He also enjoyed camping, playing cards and working with wood. He especially loved his family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Honor Flight, Dayton Inc., 200 Canary Court, Enon, OH 45323. Your donation will be acknowledged and appreciated.

Services will be held 1:30 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Road, Xenia with Pastor Ron Swiger and Pastor Andy Spencer officiating. Interment to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Monday from 12 Noon until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.