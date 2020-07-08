1/
Jean Carol Lane Hutslar
WORTHINGTON — Jean Carol Lane Hutslar, age 85, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. She was born in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Carl W. and Mary Wheeler Lane. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald A. Hutslar. She is survived by her son George Caleb Hutslar and son-in-law Antoine T. Clark of Worthington, Ohio; sister Susannah Lane of Xenia; and brother John T. (Sarah) Lane of Yellow Springs, Ohio as well as by two nephews and two great-nephews. Jean was a graduate of Xenia High School and attended Ohio Wesleyan University before marrying her husband Don in 1957. She worked for the Ohio Historical Society as an architectural researcher and planner for some of Ohio's state memorials. She was a member of Women in Music Columbus and played in one of its interest groups, the early music consort, Amalia. She also played for several years with the early music group, Wind in the Woods, headquartered in Beavercreek, Ohio. Jean had a special love for opera. Jean will be buried with her husband during private services at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcclaughfuneralhome.com.



