Jean F. Stuck-Monger (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
New Jasper United Methodist Church
3060 Jasper Rd
New Jasper, OH
Obituary
XENIA — Jean F. Stuck-Monger, age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Pristine Senior Living in Jamestown, Ohio. She was born on July 29, 1928 in Rockbridge, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ethel Griffith; her husband, Don F. Stuck; her second husband, Dr. William Monger; her daughter, Dr. Karen Stuck Borda; and her sisters, Jane Dover and Martha Wolford.

Jean grew up near Lancaster, Ohio and was passionate about historic preservation. She and her husband Don traveled extensively throughout the country pursuing their passion for antiques and coverlets. Jean served on the board of the Textile Committee at the Art Institute of Chicago. Jean and Don accumulated the country's largest, most acclaimed collection of early-nineteenth century American coverlets, which Jean ultimately donated to the Columbus Museum of Art in honor of Don after his death. This "quest for excellence," as she described it, is detailed in the book Weaving a Legacy: The Don and Jean Stuck Coverlet Collection, which is the definitive text about nineteenth-century handwoven American coverlets.

Jean was also passionate about sports. An avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, she loved watching football and basketball. One of her favorite days of the year was "Derby Day", which she particularly enjoyed celebrating with her second husband, Dr. William Monger ("Bill"). Jean and Bill, an avid equestrian, enjoyed spending time together at "The Island" in the North Channel of Lake Huron, Canada, visiting their children and grandchildren, and riding horses together on the farm.

Jean loved being on the farm her entire life. Jean supported her husband Don early in their marriage as they operated multiple farms in the Lancaster area with as many as 200 head of cattle, and helped manage Stuck Mould Works, which manufactured castings for the glass industry. Her favorite breed of cattle was the Belted Galloway due to its distinct white center stripe. She spent her later years on her farm near Xenia, where she, her late daughter, and son-in-law founded Caesar Creek Vineyards in 2005. Jean continued her "quest for excellence" well in to her sunset years, and it helped solidify southwest Ohio as a worthy wine destination.

She is survived by her son, Tom F. Stuck (Catherine); son-in-law, Walter Borda; grandsons, Andrew N. G. Borda (Paola), Thomas W. J. Borda (Anne), Thomas F. Stuck (Olivia), and Joseph D. F. Stuck; and great-granddaughter, Emmeline M. K. Borda.

Visitation hours are Tuesday, May 14 from 4-6pm at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. The funeral service is on Wednesday, May 15 at 10:30am at New Jasper United Methodist Church (3060 Jasper Rd, New Jasper). Jean will be buried at Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio. Online condolences may be made online to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019
