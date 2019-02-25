FAIRBORN — Jean Ketchen, age 83 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Heartland of Beavercreek. She was born June 11, 1935 in Corinth, MS, the daughter of the late Hester M. and Mattie I. (Patterson) Tennyson. Jean was employed as a cook at many area restaurants throughout her career. She was a longtime member of Mary, Help of Christians Parish where she was involved with the Daughters of Isabella and volunteered for many church functions. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rich in 2014; a son, Mark Anthony; and three infant brothers. Survivors include three children, John (Laura) Ketchen, Virginia (Gary) Hayes, Gina Ketchen; six grandchildren, Christy Hayes, Joshua Ketchen, Scott (Arianne) Ketchen, Brian Hayes, Thomas Ketchen, Allyson Ketchen; eight great-grandchildren, Timothy, Jordan, Briana, Brody, Brittnie, Brady, Landon, Londyn; as well as other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday February 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Father Charles Lang Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Mary, Help of Christians -or- . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.