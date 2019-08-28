XENIA — Jean L. Linkhart, 87, of Xenia passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at . She was born January 25, 1932 in Tiffin, Ohio, the daughter of Orley L. and Gertrude ( Bare ) Beamer. She graduated from Xenia Central High School in 1949 and retired from P.K. Lumber Company in Yellow Springs after 30 years of service. She was a longtime member of Yellow Springs United Methodists Church and was a member of the Xenia Senior Citizens Center.

Jean was talented in many areas and enjoyed volunteering her gifts as a singer, baker, and seamstress to brighten the days of others. She was affectionately known as "the cookie lady".

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Karen Linkhart of Xenia, a daughter, Luwanna Linkhart of Xenia, granddaughters Lindsay (Stephen) Rist of Athens, Ohio and Mariah (Dale) Grigorenko of Beekmantown, New York; great-grandchildren Stephen (Vin) and Clark Rist, and Renee and Dean Grigorenko; a sister, Marilyn Atkinson of Xenia, a cousin, Jeff (Stephanie) Hines of Xenia and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Shirley Murray and Mary Lou Miller, an Aunt, Lucille Hines, a niece and a nephew.

The family will host a memorial gathering on Saturday, August 31 from 2-4 pm at the Eagles Lodge, 682 W Second St, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or .