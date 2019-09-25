KETTERING — Jean O'Dell, age 89 of Kettering, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Sunday September 22, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 15, 1929 in Eaton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Zelpha (Howell) Buckmaster. Jean retired from civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB, where she was employed in International Logistics. Her hobbies included needlepoint, crocheting, and cross-stitching; and she was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Ann Jones; and a sister, Patricia Anderson. Survivors include a son, James A. O'Dell; grandchildren, Brian (Stacey) Jones, Sara (Nick) Jones-Shank, Nicole Dinwiddie, Jamie (Nathan) Locke, Jennifer O'Dell; great-grandchildren, Cody, Cole, MacKenzie, Maycee, Anthony, Peyton; two brothers, Keith (Janet) Buckmaster, K.D. (Mary) Buckmaster; a sister, Carolyn Newman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The family will receive friends on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A graveside service will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.