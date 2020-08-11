XENIA — Jeffrey G. Hines, 66, of Xenia, passed away suddenly Saturday August 1, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born January 17, 1954, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Elden and Lucille (Bare) Hines. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Stephanie Ann (Simstad) Hines, three children, Todd Hines, Pacifica, CA, Ryan (Nancy) Hines, Denver, CO, and Renee Shank, Beavercreek, OH, a grandson, Lucas Shank, Beavercreek, OH, a sister, Jean Gross, Clemmons, NC, his first wife Therese (Patrick) Haley, Spring Valley, OH, cousins including Luwanna Linkhart and Marc Miller, several nieces and nephews, many close friends, and his beloved dog Bailey. He was proceeding in death by his parents Elden and Lucille Hines, mother-in-law Mary Jo Simstad, and grandmother-in-law Bonnie Feuerstein Koger, and his faithful canine companions over the years Kodi, Brandy, and Ginger.

His love of the environment fueled a 32-year career at the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Southwest District office where he was District Chief at his retirement. He was instrumental in helping to launch several environmental programs and was well respected for his wide-ranging knowledge of the environmental field, calm demeanor, and thoughtful approach to all situations that presented themselves. Ohio EPA was his second family and he cherished the lifelong friendships that were formed there. He truly cared about the individuals with whom he worked and was a valued mentor to many younger staff that crossed paths with him.

His family had the gift of him in the roles that he considered to be his most important endeavors - Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Jeff was a genuinely kind, generous man. He was a caring husband who performed all deeds, small and great, with much love. He had a wonderful sense of humor that shined in any situation, and often made for much needed smiles in the most difficult of moments. His children recognized his many interests, talents, and skills and believe that none of them outshined his devotion to them and his passion of being a father. His children were forefront in his daily actions and thoughts. Jeff led by example in service to others, a constant source of inspiration to those around him. His consideration and thoughtfulness reflected a uniquely selfless outlook on life, one that flowed effortlessly from his heart. He gave of himself in countless ways, through words and actions and overall demeanor, which will live on forever as ripples of positive energy.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the Greene Memorial Emergency Department and Kettering Medical Center Surgical ICU staff physicians including Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Dr. James Gleason, Dr. Akil Patel, Dr. Neil Patel, Nurse Practitioner Ms. Jane Skipper, and all of the nursing staff. They provided highly skilled care and much needed kindness during a very difficult week.

A funeral service will be held for immediate family at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia, OH on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 10:00 am. It is hoped that a wake can be held to honor his memory after the COVID hazard diminishes. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Glen Helen Association of Yellow Springs OH, American Indian College Fund of Denver CO, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.