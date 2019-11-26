XENIA — Jennie A. (Hightower) Todd, Age 75 passed away on November 20, 2019 at . She was born March 15, 1944 in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late Frank & Electa Hightower. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Anjanette, her sister Sally Lewis, & Brother Frank Hightower III. She is survived by her loving husband John Todd Sr., children John Todd Jr., Christopher Todd (Marietjie), David Todd and 7 grandchildren: William, Gabriel, Ethan, Norah, Frankie, Lilah and Brenna. She is also survived by her brother Lawrence Hightower. She was retired from the AAFES. She valued family, hard work and service to others. She loved traveling, especially back home to Biloxi, fall picnics with her husband & children, cooking for others & music. In her youth, she was a USO volunteer and later in life was involved with the American Legion & VFW. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jennie's honor to Ohio's .