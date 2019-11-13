FAIRBORN — Jennifer L. Staley, age 58 of Fairborn, passed away Friday November 8, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born April 9, 1961 in Amarillo, Texas, the daughter of the late Beverly and Devota Sue (Moreau) Jones. Jennifer received her LPN and worked at the Jackson County Hospital in Altus, Oklahoma. She enjoyed watching figure skating, flowers, gardening, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell Jones and Larry Jones. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Terry; four children, Tracy Prince, Jonas Kitchen, Nicholas Jones, Gina (Timothy) Blankenship; three grandchildren, Angela Lewis, Alayna Nelson, Christian Ryan; two sisters, Cindy Hartzell, Beverly Sue Weaver; and a brother, Johnny Jones. A funeral service will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Robert Koogler officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .