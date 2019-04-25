XENIA — Jesse E Fultz 71, son of James and Delores Fultz, born February 29, 1948 of Fairborn/Xenia OH passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Jesse served in the US Navy aboard aircraft carrier, USS Constellation and was a proud VietNam veteran. He owned The Beverage Dock in Xenia OH and was a member of the Xenia Fraternal of Eagles. Jesse was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeye football & basketball teams as well as the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. Jesse is survived by his children, Chrissy Fultz, Brad Fultz, and Travis Fultz. Grandchildren, Brandy McCubbins, Cody and wife Emily Fultz and Chase Fultz. Great Grandchildren Blake, and soon to be two more Great Grandchildren due this year. Jesse is survived by Brothers, Dwight Fultz and Mark Fultz. Late Brother John Fultz and Sister Brenda Howard. He is also survived by wife Gail Moore and her children, Jessica Williams and James Burchett Arrangements are being handled by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home in Dayton OH. A memorial service is planned for family and friends Saturday May 4, 2019 at Community Park in Fairborn to celebrate Jesse's life.