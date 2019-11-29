XENIA — Jesse Lovely, age 70, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born February 3, 1949 in Adams County, Ohio the son of Jack and Halibee (Stevens) Lovely. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and a son: Jerry Lovely. He was retired from Chrysler Corp. He had also been an asphalt and dirt hauler. Jesse was also a talented pool player and enjoyed playing cards, especially Texas Hold'em. Jesse had many friends and never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Foster) Lovely, whom he married August 25, 1967; sons: Jeff (Kelly) Lovely of Beavercreek, Jason Lovely and Jamie Lovely, both of Xenia; sister: Bernice (Fred) of Lynchburg and brother: Fred (Tammy) Lovely of Sabina; grandchildren: Amanda (Jake) Robinson; Jordan Lovely; Kelsi Lovely; Brayden Lovely; 3 great grandchildren: Welker, Beau and Collins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., Xenia with Pastor Ron Swiger officiating. Burial will be in the Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.