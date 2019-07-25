NEW CARLISLE — Jesse P. Fugate, 75, of New Carlisle, OH passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky, March 10, 1944, but lived in Ohio most of his life. Jesse leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 55 years Novene (Lowe) Fugate, daughter Paula Hiehle and her husband Charles, son James and his ex-wife Melissa. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren Jessica, Megan, Corey, Joshua, Alisha, Nicholas, Alexandra and Emma. Brother Clyde Fugate and his wife Ruth, sister Eathel Daughn, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father John Fugate, mother Rosa (Combs) Sams, sister Cinna Lewis, brothers James and Thomas Fugate. Jesse was retired from the US Postal Service after 34 years of service in Fairborn, OH. He was an avid horse racing fan, poker player and had made the most amazing muzzle loading rifles. He will be missed by many. Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.