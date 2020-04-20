WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Jessica P. Stritenberger, age 37, of Washington Court House and formerly of the Xenia area, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus following a lengthy illness. She was born August 11, 1982 in Xenia. Jessica is survived by her husband, Timothy; children: Jacob, Michael and Alexis; parents: William "Bruce" and Connie (Foster) Keiter of Jamestown, Ohio; siblings: Tina (Matt) Cain of Eaton; Brian (Amy) Lovely of Jamestown; Josh (Jackie) Keiter of Las Vegas, NV; and Dayrle (Tina) Keiter of Oklahoma; her aunt: Bonnie Lovely and her dear friend: Heather Williams. Jessica had been employed at the Bath & Body Works at the Jeffersonville Outlet. She loved spending time with her family camping, fishing and riding her ATV. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.