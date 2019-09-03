PORT WILLIAM — Jim Ewing, age 73, of Port William, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 21, 1946 in Cranberry, WV, son of the late Forrest Lemuel Ewing and Virginia Dare Johnson Ewing.

Jim was a member of the Bowersville Church of Christ where he had served as an Elder and Sunday School teacher for many years. He was a Graduate of Wilmington High School, Class of 1965, a member of the Port William Senior Citizens, and was retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. After retirement from GM Jim worked 20 years as a casual driver at Airborne Express. Through the years Jim was a softball coach for many teams and was an avid supporter of his grandchildren's teams.

Surviving are wife, Diane Ewing whom he married October 10, 1969, son, Bobby Wayne (Melissa) Ewing, and daughter, Twyla Kay (Scott) Bradshaw. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Latasha Leath, Mercedes (Corbin) Hubner, Leyah Bradshaw, Avery Bradshaw, Jackson Ewing, Isabella Ewing, Gage Smith, Mason Smith, and a great grandson, Cobain Hubner. Other survivors include brother, Charles (Kathy) Ewing, sister, Diane Jamison, sister, Susie (Randy) Wolfe, brother, Lloyd (Lorece) Ewing, and brother, Rick (Pam) Ewing.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Jennings Ewing and Bob Ewing, sister, Bonnie Walker, and grandson, Ramsey Wayne Ewing.

Services will be held at Bowersville Church of Christ, 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 with Pastors Brent Smith and Jeff Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton County Memory Gardens, Wilmington, Ohio where the Wilmington American Legion Post #49 Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington is serving the family.

Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Bowersville Church of Christ, 3138 Maysville Road, Bowersville, Ohio 45307. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.