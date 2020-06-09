SPRING VALLEY — Jimmy C. Ables, age 96, of Spring Valley, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born January 1, 1924 in Hot Spot, KY, the son of Elizabeth (Lovelady) and Roy Ables. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife in 1995, Gaynelle (Potter) Ables, whom he married in 1947; his son: Robert Randy Ables; daughter: Beverly Eichenauer; and siblings: Elizabeth Newsome; Aileen Houston; Evelyn Venters; Emma Brown; and Roy Ables, Jr. Jimmy is survived by his children: Trish Simonton of Mason, OH; and Jim Chris (Lanae) Ables of Blanchester, OH; sister: Norma Sparks of Xenia and brothers: Jack (Marnell) Ables of Jamestown and Billy Jo (Margaret) Ables of Columbus; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; a son-in-law: Dennis Eichenauer of Celina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. He was discharged after serving in the Caribbean as an SIC. He went back to Kentucky where he was a coal miner for Elkhorn Coal Co and then a partner with Gay-Mar Coal Co. He came to Ohio and built for Huber Homes; and finished his career as a self employed skilled home builder. He enjoyed sports and was an accomplished swimmer and pool player. He also enjoyed camping. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of Dayton or to the Disabled American Veterans. A Graveside service will be held 12:30 PM Thursday, June 11th at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.