XENIA — Joan Carol Leonard, age 80, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence with her beloved husband, Lenny, at her bedside. She was born October 30, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Sherman. Joan is survived by her loving husband, Lenny; and 4 wonderful children: Sandy (Greg) Butler; Pat (Tom) Schwab; Vicky Tabak and Perry (Mallory) Tabak; a sister: June Dushaw; 4 grandchildren: Hannah; Devin; Katie and Little Bodhi; and many wonderful friends.

Joan collected teddy bears, enjoyed reading and was very compassionate towards animals. She retired from Fulmer's grocery in Xenia after 15 years.

Joan will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.