XENIA — Joanna Trotter, 88, of Xenia, Ohio went to be went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. In heaven she rejoins her husband of 63 earthly years, Dick Trotter to carry on their love affair, and to await their family when they will all be back together in Heaven.

Joanna was born on February 11, 1931 in Mansfield, MO, the daughter of Frank and Ruby Mae Mays(Banfield).

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Xenia, and tirelessly offered her talents and her spirit to her Church and to her Savior Jesus Christ, she had an intense passion for Missions and spreading the gospel around the world.

She is survived by four children and their spouses and families, Susan Brown, Xenia, Gregg Trotter and wife Terri, Mount Juliet, TN, Sherry Brown and her husband Steve, Cedarville, and Amy Gravel and her husband Neil, St. Louis, MO., 11 grandchildren, Dustin Trotter, Landon Trotter, Alex Hahn, Madison Trotter, Chase Trotter, Amber Trotter, Stevi Brown, Ethan Brown, Joel Evans, Aaron Gravel, and Joanna Gravel. Also four great grandchildren. Also, several nieces and nephews, and by many, many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Glenn (Dick) Trotter on May 7, 2013 and her beloved granddaughter Sarah McVey.

Joanna's impact on her family, her church, her friends, and more importantly her Lord's work will never fade.

Services will be 10 am Friday October 11, held at Xenia First Church of the Nazarene, 1204 W. Second St. with Rev. Mark Atherton officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday October 10, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene c/o Missions 1204 W. Second St. Xenia, OH 45385. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

"Earth has no sorrows that heaven cannot heal" and "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants." Psalm 116:15.