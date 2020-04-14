PLAIN CITY — JoAnne E. McGuire, 88, of Plain City, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 in her residence. Born October 26, 1931 in London; she was a daughter of Francis Thomas and Ruth (Baker) McGuire. A member of St. Patrick Parish in London; JoAnne had been a financial advisor for the Federal Civic Service. She is survived by her loving husband Ora Fry and many cousins. A private mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Michael Hintershied and Father Theodore Sill officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. If they wish, friends may make memorial contributions in JoAnne's memory to St. Jude Children's Cancer Research or Women's Care Center Foundation, 360 Notre Dame Ave. South Bend, IN 46617. The family is being served by the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.