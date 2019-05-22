Joe H. Patrick (1930 - 2019)
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
JAMESTOWN — Joe H. Patrick, 89, passed away at his Jamestown, Ohio residence on Monday 20, 2019. He was born in Salyersville, Kentucky on January 11, 1930, to Caz and Eula (LeMaster) Patrick.

Joe is survived by his son, Danny Patrick (Becky); grandson, Shane Patrick; 5 great-grandchildren: Kimberley, Kalobe, Elijah, Kianna, Sabin; 3 sisters: Mary Rigsby, Hetty Daughtery (Charles) and Theda Moorman (Bill).

He is preceded in death by his wife, Opal (Cassel) Patrick; son, Randall Joe Patrick, brother, Caz Patrick Jr. and brother-in-law, Raymond Rigsby.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown.

Condolences to Joe's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019
