XENIA — John J. Calvert, 93, of Xenia, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, February 11, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 19, 1926, in Sharpsburg, Kentucky, the son of Lee Owens and Bettie Doyle Calvert. He was a member of the Ledbetter Road Church of God, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired as a medic at WPAFB (1945-65) and as an electronic controller at General Motors. He is survived his wife, Ann Forrest, by two sons and daughters-in-law, James Lee (Karen) Calvert, Xenia, and John (Becky) Calvert, Ft. Worth, TX, four grandchildren, Jena (Brian) George, Ft. Worth, TX, Ryan (Micah) Calvert, Rio Rancho, NM, Ethan (Jamie) Calvert, Rochester, MN, and Kristen (Jeff) Gammon, Xenia, nine great-grandchildren, Shiloh, Chaya, Ashley, Xander, Luke, Heidi, Parker, Dylan, and Harrison, three sisters, Betty Ruth Vice, Lexington, KY, Norma Jean Hart, Mt. Sterling, KY, and Carolyn Rogers, Sharpsburg, KY, a brother, Marvin (Sue Ann) Calvert, Sharpsburg, KY, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his first wife, Clara Mae (Smith) Calvert, on March 6, 2011. John will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 7pm, Wednesday, February 20, at the Ledbetter Road Church of God, Xenia, with Rev. Mike Parks officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Wednesday, until service time. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, in Longview Cemetery, Bethel, KY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ledbetter Road Church of God, 325 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.